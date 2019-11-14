Xbox Game Pass Gets Tons of New Games, Including Final Fantasy Games, Darksiders III, The Witcher 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 306 Views
Microsoft at X019 announced a ton of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass today, this holiday and in 2020. The list includes over 50 new games.
Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also gets 1 month of EA Access, 3 months of Discord Nitro, and 6 months of Spotify Premium.
Games coming today to Game Pass:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (console, coming soon to PC)
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)
- Lego: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (console)
- Rage 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (console)
- The Talos Principle (console & PC)
- Tracks: The Train Set Game (console & PC)
Games coming this holiday and into 2020:
- Carrion (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Cris Tales (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Cyber Shadow (console & PC)
- Darksiders III (console & PC)
- Double Kick Heroes (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Edge of Eternity (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Final Fantasy franchise (console & PC)
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered
- Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII o Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XV
- Forager (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Haven (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- It Lurks Below (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Levelhead (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (console)
- My Friend Pedro (console/PC)
- PHOGS console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- She Dreams Elsewhere (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- SkateBIRD (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Streets of Rage 4 (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Scourge Bringer (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- Supraland (console) – ID@Xbox
- Tekken 7 (console)
- Touhou Luna Nights (console & PC) – ID@Xbox
- The Escapists 2 (console)
- The Red Lantern (console) – ID@Xbox
- The Red Strings Club (PC)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (console)
- Vambrace: Cold Soul (console & PC)
- West of Dead (console & PC)
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Strange Brigade (console)
