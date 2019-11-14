Xbox Game Pass Gets Tons of New Games, Including Final Fantasy Games, Darksiders III, The Witcher 3 - News

Microsoft at X019 announced a ton of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass today, this holiday and in 2020. The list includes over 50 new games.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also gets 1 month of EA Access, 3 months of Discord Nitro, and 6 months of Spotify Premium.





Games coming today to Game Pass:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (console, coming soon to PC)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)

Lego: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (console)

Rage 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (console)

The Talos Principle (console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (console & PC)

Games coming this holiday and into 2020:

Carrion (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cris Tales (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cyber Shadow (console & PC)

Darksiders III (console & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Edge of Eternity (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Final Fantasy franchise (console & PC) Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy XIII o Final Fantasy XIII-2 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XV



Forager (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Haven (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

It Lurks Below (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Levelhead (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (console)

My Friend Pedro (console/PC)

PHOGS console & PC) – ID@Xbox

She Dreams Elsewhere (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

SkateBIRD (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Streets of Rage 4 (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Scourge Bringer (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Supraland (console) – ID@Xbox

Tekken 7 (console)

Touhou Luna Nights (console & PC) – ID@Xbox

The Escapists 2 (console)

The Red Lantern (console) – ID@Xbox

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (console)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (console & PC)

West of Dead (console & PC)

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Strange Brigade (console)

