Game Freak Has No Plans to Add Missing Pokemon to the Pokedex in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Game Freak producer Junichi Masuda speaking with Dutch site Inside Gamer (and translated by Nintendo Everything) in a recent interview announced the developer has no plans to add the missing Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield to the game.

"We currently have no plans to make the Pokemon that are missing from the Galar Pokedex available in-game. This is an approach that we want to continue with in future Pokemon games. Up until now it hasn’t been possible to encounter every Pokemon in every game, so people had to transfer them from old games to the new game, by using Pokemon Bank for example.

"The Pokemon Home app is currently in development, in which players can collect their various Pokemon, and only Pokemon in the Galar Pokedex can be transferred from there to Sword and Shield. But the way of playing is actually not very different from before with Pokemon Bank: up until now you have always only been able to meet Pokemon from a certain region.





"We encourage people to use Pokemon Home to collect their Pokemon from old games. From there they might be able to take them to other games in the future. So take good care of your old Pokemon, because perhaps you can travel with them again in the future."

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

