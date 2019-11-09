Quantcast
New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 293 Views

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 17 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 11

  • Romancing SaGa 3, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

November 12

  • Bee Simulator, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Contagion VR: Outbreak, PS VR — Digital
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, PS4 — Digital
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital
  • VR Ping Pong Pro, PS VR — Digital, Retail
  • Yaga, PS4 — Digital
November 13
  • Last Labyrinth, PS4 — Digital
  • Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix, PS4 — Digital
November 14
  • Fractured Minds, PS4 — Digital 
  • Kitten’d, PS VR — Digital 
  • Mad Games Tycoon, PS4 — Digital 
  • Sparklite, PS4 — Digital, Retail

November 15

  • Astroneer, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Golem, PS VR — Digital
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, PS4 — Digital, Retail 
  • Woven, PS4 — Digital

