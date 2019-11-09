New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 17 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 11

Romancing SaGa 3, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

November 12

Bee Simulator, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Contagion VR: Outbreak, PS VR — Digital

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, PS4 — Digital

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital

VR Ping Pong Pro, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Yaga, PS4 — Digital

November 13

Last Labyrinth, PS4 — Digital

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix, PS4 — Digital

November 14

Fractured Minds, PS4 — Digital

Kitten’d, PS VR — Digital

Mad Games Tycoon, PS4 — Digital

Sparklite, PS4 — Digital, Retail

November 15

Astroneer, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Golem, PS VR — Digital

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Woven, PS4 — Digital

