Final Fantasy VII Sells 12.3 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Square Enix announced the original Final Fantasy VII has sold over 12.3 million units worldwide since it released for the PlayStation One in 1997.

This figure includes retail copies and digital sales of all versions of the game as it has since been released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

The remake of the game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

Thanks GamingBolt.

