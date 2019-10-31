Switch Shipments Reach 41.67 Million Units as of September 30, Link’s Awakening Sells 3.13 Million Units - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through September 30, 2019. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 41.67 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.45 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 246.01 million Switch games have been shipped and 380.72 million 3DS games.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 4.8 million million Switch units and 35.88 million Switch games, as well as 0.17 million 3DS units and 1.12 million 3DS games.

Nintendo forecasts it will ship 18 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which hasn't changed from the previous forecast.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million Super Mario Party – 7.59 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 3.13 million

