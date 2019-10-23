Sony Pulls Call of Duty: Modern Warfare From Russian PlayStation Store - News

Activision will be releasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this Friday, October 25.

Despite the game still launching digitally on the Xbox One and Windows PC in Russia, Activision has announced Sony has pulled the game from the Russian PlayStation Store.

В основе Modern Warfare - полностью вымышленная история, тщательно созданная, чтобы доставить удовольствие всем игрокам. SIE решили не продавать игру в российском PS Store. Мы с нетерпением ждем выхода игры в цифровом варианте для ПК и Xbox 25 октября. — Call of Duty Russia (@CallofDutyRU) October 22, 2019

Activision has confirmed to Eurogamer about the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store in Russia:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a fictional game that has been thoughtfully created to entertain fans and tell a compelling narrative. Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided not to sell Modern Warfare on the PlayStation Store in Russia at this time. We look forward to launching Modern Warfare digitally in Russia on 25 October on PC via Battle.net and on console via Xbox.



