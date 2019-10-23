Yaga Launches November 12 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Breadcrumbs Interactive announced Yaga will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12. Pre-orders include a 20 percent discount.

View the official release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Smash, clobber and bash the murderous legends of Slavic mythology in this darkly funny action role-playing game that changes every time you play. Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith with incredibly bad luck, who must take on the impossible tasks given to him by the tzar. All the while the mysterious witch, Baba Yaga, watches over Ivan’s fate.

The world of Yaga is a world steeped in Slavic folklore and ancient Pagan beliefs. Featuring a head-bobbing Romanian hip-hop soundtrack from Subcarpați and striking, hand-drawn 2D artwork. Yaga is an authentic love letter to childhood fables from Romanian indie developer, Breadcrumbs Interactive.

Key Features:

Bludgeon the ancient monsters of Slavic folklore using a vast arsenal of hammers and tools forged by Ivan’s own hands.

Your actions change Ivan’s story, his reputation, and the upgrades he can choose.

Experiment in the deep forging system to make weapons like teleporting lightning hammers and hookshot pitchforks.

Explore the combinations of talismans, magic items, blessings, perks, and curses to fundamentally change how Ivan plays.

Multiple endings, multiple mission outcomes, random maps, random encounters, and hidden secrets mean Yaga is meant to be played over and over again.

Ivan’s grandma just wants him to find a wife. Don’t disappoint her!

