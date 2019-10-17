Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] Launches in North America on February 20, 2020 - News

/ 128 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games and developer French-Bread announced Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on February 20, 2020. A release date in Europe and Japan have yet to be announced.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Under Night In-Birth, a mysterious phenomenon, known only as “the Hollow Night,” has enveloped regions of Japan in darkness for several centuries. Every area affected by the Hollow Night is beset by shadowy monsters–known as “Voids”–who feed off of a power called “Existence.” Most humans don’t possess the ability to see or come in contact with Voids, and therefore remain safe. You, however, are not so lucky. As one of a cast of unique characters, players fight their way through the dangers of the Hollow Night and defeat those who would try to get in your way. The game features classic 2D anime fighter controls with a splash of devastating combos and unique fighting styles sure to keep your appetite for battle sated. A fight is more than just pressing buttons!

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] will feature a new playable character and updates to the game which include nearly a thousand balance changes and new moves.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles