Pokmon Sword and Shield Will Reportedly Requires 10.3 GB of Storage Space - News

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield is a month away from release and information on the amount of storage space required to install the game has been revealed.

Twitter user @MIN428 has posted an image of the download card for the game in Japan and it reveals the game requires 10.3 GB of storage space.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

