Pokmon Sword and Shield Will Reportedly Requires 10.3 GB of Storage Space - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 230 Views
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield is a month away from release and information on the amount of storage space required to install the game has been revealed.
Twitter user @MIN428 has posted an image of the download card for the game in Japan and it reveals the game requires 10.3 GB of storage space.
剣盾の容量は10.3GB。けっこう食うな…。— みのり (@MIN428) October 14, 2019
ていうか あらかじめダウンロードが始まる前にDLカードが出回るってSwitchだと珍しいような。 pic.twitter.com/gedxfmB987
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
That's a lot of Pokemon world to get lost in! Hyped for this, day 1 for sure.