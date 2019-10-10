Neil Druckmann Discusses The Last of Us Part II Story - News

The Last of Us Part II‘s creative director Neil Druckmann in a new interview with PlayStation Blog discussed his inspiration for the story in the game.

"I met with Ashley Johnson and I pitched her the idea for Left Behind. And I told her I had something else I was working on and I pitched her that idea," said Druckmann. "So she’s there in the restaurant crying, and I’m thinking ‘I hope people don’t think I’m doing something horrible.’ But that’s the first time I remember having some strong idea."





"That’s how it starts. It’s a kernel of an idea. Then you bring more people in and it becomes a shared vision," Druckmann added. "Video games are this collaborative medium and we all march towards this focused idea."

Druckmann added that Ellie really came into her own from relying on Joel in the first game to having a strained relationship with him at the beginning of The Last of Us Part II.

"Dina becomes this best friend she’s now had for years," said Druckmann. "They flirt with each other, but Ellie doesn’t quite know where this girl stands. We see that Dina feels very similarly to Ellie."

"Ellie wants to make it right by bringing the people responsible to justice, even if she has to go at it alone," he added.

"We wanted to have whole sequences that you can be spotted, engage in some combat, and escape without clearing the area," Druckmann said.





"Likewise, we wanted to have way more sequences where you could ghost completely. It’s very challenging and very hard, but it’s possible to leave areas. Then there are certain situations where we want you engaged, we want you to partake in certain actions that are going to make you uncomfortable. But that’s part of the narrative,that’s part of Ellie’s journey.

"As you saw with Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, we’re experimenting with much larger layouts. We’re going to do that with this game, and find ways to use that to mirror the story. When we want tension to drop, and we want you to think ‘What do I do next? What do I want to explore here?’ We have that."

The Last of Us Part II will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.

