Oxenfree Tops 1 Million Units Sold, 3 Million Downloads via Game Pass and Other Giveaways

posted 5 hours ago

Night School Studio's founder announced via Twitter Oxenfree has surpassed one million units sold and over three million downloads via Game Pass and through other giveaways.

I mightâ€™ve been buzzin off that IGN beer but what I meant to say was over 1 million sold, 3 million plus installs via Game Pass and some other giveaways. Which we are still beyond excited about! — Saw â€˜nâ€™ Strangle (@seankrankel) October 9, 2019

The next game from the developer, Afterparty, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 29.

