PlayStation VR Turns 3 This Month, Sony Celebrates With Discounting PSVR Games

PlayStation VR is turning three years old this month and to celebrate the anniversary Sony Interactive Entertainment is running a sale on PlayStation VR games. Games have been discounted by up to 50 percent off.

Here is the list of the top 10 most popular PlayStation VR games in North America by the number of PlayStation Network accounts that played each game:

The Playroom VR

PlayStation VR Worlds

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Batman: Arkham VR

Superhot VR

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal Assault VR Experience

Check out the PlayStation VR games on sale below:

PS4 Games Title $Sale $Original ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN $29.99 $59.99 ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION $50.99 $84.99 ALONG TOGETHER $5.99 $14.99 APOCALYPSE RIDER $2.49 $4.99 APOLLO 11 VR $5.99 $11.99 BLASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE $5.99 $14.99 BORDERLANDS 2 VR $24.99 $49.99 BOXVR $20.99 $29.99 BRAVO TEAM $9.99 $19.99 CARNIVAL GAMES VR $4.99 $19.99 CARNIVAL GAMES VR : ALLEY ADVENTURE $3.99 $7.99 CASTLESTORM VR EDITION $5.99 $14.99 CATLATERAL DAMAGE $2.49 $9.99 CREED: RISE TO GLORY $14.99 $29.99 DETACHED $9.99 $24.99 DICK WILDE $5.99 $14.99 DICK WILDE 2 $9.99 $19.99 DOOM VFR $14.99 $29.99 DRIVECLUB VR $5.99 $14.99 DRONE STRIKER $4.99 $9.99 EAGLE FLIGHT $5.99 $19.99 ELECTRONAUTS $9.99 $19.99 EVASION $7.99 $19.99 FLOOR PLAN $2.99 $5.99 GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR $9.99 $19.99 HATSUNE MIKU: VR FUTURE LIVE – 1ST STAGE $7.49 $14.99 HATSUNE MIKU: VR FUTURE LIVE – 2ND STAGE $7.49 $14.99 HATSUNE MIKU: VR FUTURE LIVE – 3RD STAGE $7.49 $14.99 HATSUNE MIKU: VR FUTURE LIVE SEASON PASS $19.99 $39.99 HYPER VOID COMPLETE $6.99 $9.99 I’M HUNGRY $11.89 $16.99 INFINITE MINIGOLF $7.49 $14.99 KILLING FLOOR: INCURSION $9.99 $19.99 MARS ALIVE $11.89 $16.99 MERVILS: A VR ADVENTURE $5.99 $19.99 MIND LABYRINTH VR DREAMS $9.99 $24.99 NBA 2KVR EXPERIENCE $3.74 $14.99 ONE PIECE GRAND CRUISE $4.99 $9.99 OUT OF AMMO $7.49 $14.99 PAPER DOLLS $11.89 $16.99 PERSONA 3: DANCING IN MOONLIGHT $29.99 $39.99 PERSONA 5: DANCING IN STARLIGHT $29.99 $39.99 PERSONA DANCING: ENDLESS NIGHT BUNDLE $44.99 $59.99 PINBALL FX2 VR $7.49 $14.99 PINBALL FX2 VR – UNIVERSAL CLASSICS PINBALL $9.99 $19.99 PINBALL FX2 VR: SEASON 1 PACK $12.49 $24.99 PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS $7.49 $14.99 RAW DATA VR (NA) $15.99 $39.99 RED MATTER $17.49 $24.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD $14.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD GOLD EDITION $24.99 $49.99 REZ INFINITE $11.99 $29.99 SPACE JUNKIES $9.99 $19.99 SPRINT VECTOR $14.99 $29.99 STAR TREK BRIDGE CREW + TNG DLC BUNDLE $17.99 $44.99 STUNT KITE MASTERS $0.99 $9.99 SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE (BUNDLE) $19.99 $39.99 SUPERHOT VR $14.99 $24.99 TELEFRAG VR $17.49 $24.99 TETRIS EFFECT $23.99 $39.99 THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 VR: UNDER PRESSURE $19.79 $29.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM VR $21.59 $59.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM VR $29.99 $59.99 THE IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS VIEWING REVOLUTION $4.99 $19.99 THE RABBIT HOLE $2.49 $4.99 THE SOLUS PROJECT $9.99 $19.99 THESEUS VR $4.99 $9.99 TITANIC VR $9.99 $19.99 UNEARTHING MARS $4.49 $14.99 UNEARTHING MARS 2: THE ANCIENT WAR $9.99 $19.99 VIKING DAYS $2.49 $4.99 VIRRY VR $3.99 $9.99 VIRRY VR: WILD BUNDLE $9.99 $24.99 VIRRY VR: WILD ENCOUNTERS $7.99 $19.99 WEREWOLVES WITHIN $5.99 $19.99 WOLFENSTEIN: CYBERPILOT $9.99 $19.99

