Amanita Design Drops Surprise Game - Pilgrims - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Amanita Design has dropped a surprise release - Pilgrims, an adventure puzzle game.

You take control of a traveller heading down a river and as you do so you'll encounter characters with various different problems, some of whom will join you on your adventure. Characters are represented by a card and you build up a deck of character cards.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Amanita Design is the company behind Machinarium, as well as the wonderful Samorost series, and Pilgrims similarly contains a delightful art style that fans of the company have come to expect and love.

Pilgrims is out now on PC and will launch at a later date on iOS platforms.

More Articles