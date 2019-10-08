Amanita Design Drops Surprise Game - Pilgrims - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 1 hour ago / 145 Views
Amanita Design has dropped a surprise release - Pilgrims, an adventure puzzle game.
You take control of a traveller heading down a river and as you do so you'll encounter characters with various different problems, some of whom will join you on your adventure. Characters are represented by a card and you build up a deck of character cards.
Check out the launch trailer below:
Amanita Design is the company behind Machinarium, as well as the wonderful Samorost series, and Pilgrims similarly contains a delightful art style that fans of the company have come to expect and love.
Pilgrims is out now on PC and will launch at a later date on iOS platforms.
