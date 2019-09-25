PlayStation 4 Tops an Estimated 100 Million Units Sold to Consumers - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of July 2019 announced it had shipped 100 million PlayStation 4 consoles in its lifetime as of June 30, 2019. Two and a half months later Sony's eighth generation home console, the PlayStation 4, has now sold over 100 million units to consumers, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 reached the milestone for the week ending September 14, 2019. The console sold 221,443 units to bring its lifetime sales to 100,062,220 units.





Breaking down the sales by region the console has sold an estimated 40,932,584 units in Europe, 30,104,007 units in the US, and 8,381,826 units in Japan.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe, and in February 2014 in Japan.

