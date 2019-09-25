PlayStation 4 Tops an Estimated 100 Million Units Sold to Consumers - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 946 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of July 2019 announced it had shipped 100 million PlayStation 4 consoles in its lifetime as of June 30, 2019. Two and a half months later Sony's eighth generation home console, the PlayStation 4, has now sold over 100 million units to consumers, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 reached the milestone for the week ending September 14, 2019. The console sold 221,443 units to bring its lifetime sales to 100,062,220 units.
Breaking down the sales by region the console has sold an estimated 40,932,584 units in Europe, 30,104,007 units in the US, and 8,381,826 units in Japan.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe, and in February 2014 in Japan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It will be a piece of cake to pass the wii and PS1 .. by the end of november with blackfriday both of them will be done .. as for gameboy within the next whole year it should be passed .. then PS4 have last 3-4 years to go to the top alongside DS and PS2 for the crown, it will be interesting battle
Today PS4 shipped number has probably already above Wii and PS1, but we need to wait new Sony figures.
Death Stranding, MediEvil, Shenmue III, The Last of Us part II and Ghost of Tsushima will boost the sales to 120 million
Final Fantasy 7 boost
Congratulation! Now it's time to catch up and surpass the original PlayStation within the year.
The Wii is next in line then the original PlayStation. http://www.vgchartz.com/analysis/platform_totals/
Congratulations! Well deserved as well, 104 million by the end of the year.
3rd PlayStation system to do it and the 4th home console alongside the PS1, PS2, and Wii. Should easily pass the Wii very soon. I'll say before the end of October. Then, it should pass the PS1 some time during the holiday season. I'll say some time in December, just before Christmas. Then it'll have all of 2020 to reach the Game Boy, which I think it should do just in time before the PS5 launches.
Welcome to the 100M club, PS4. Now to surpass your great grandfather.
Don't forget the Wii, which is next in line. PS4 should have no problem outselling the original PlayStation before the end of the year.
