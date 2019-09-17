One Piece: World Seeker Episode 2 Where Justice Lies DLC Launches on Friday - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced One Piece: World Seeker Episode 2 Where Justice Lies DLC will launch this Friday, September 20.

View the release date trailer for the DLC below:

One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles