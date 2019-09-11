Remedy Details Control Post-Launch Content - News

Remedy Entertainment has released details on the post-launch content for Control. This includes free updates and two expansions.

Free Updates:

Photo Mode – Remedy is working on the much-desired Photo Mode, arriving this fall free to all players, which will enable players to take awesome snapshots of Jesse in the Oldest House.

– Remedy is working on the much-desired Photo Mode, arriving this fall free to all players, which will enable players to take awesome snapshots of Jesse in the Oldest House. New Game Mode – In December, the Expeditions game mode will be released, offering challenging new end-game content in which Jesse must help Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its strange surroundings. Here you will face some of the greatest challenges the Oldest House has to throw at you. Expeditions will be free to all players.

Expansions:

In 2020, two full, paid Expansions will be released, The Foundation and AWE. Both will offer new story missions, teams, enemies and game mechanics, and will take place in new locations within the Oldest House.

Expansion I: The Foundation – Delve into the history of the Oldest House. At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself.

– Delve into the history of the Oldest House. At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself. Expansion II: AWE – Jesse goes into a new area of the Oldest House, the Investigations Sector, where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events.

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

