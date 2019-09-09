Nintendo Has Filed a Patent For A Hinged Joy-Con Controller - News

/ 545 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has filed a new patent in Japan for a hinged Joy-Con controller. Nintendo has made some changed internally to the Switch Joy-Con controllers, however, this would be the first revision altering the controller.

View images of the new Joy-Con controller from the patent below:

Thanks NintendoLife.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles