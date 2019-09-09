Nintendo Has Filed a Patent For A Hinged Joy-Con Controller - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 545 Views
Nintendo has filed a new patent in Japan for a hinged Joy-Con controller. Nintendo has made some changed internally to the Switch Joy-Con controllers, however, this would be the first revision altering the controller.
View images of the new Joy-Con controller from the patent below:
Thanks NintendoLife.
12 Comments
Perhaps they're creating a game based on Star Trek Voyager and these joycons are used when you want to bring the ship to warp? There we go.... the joke that has possibly the lowest chance of being gotten by anyone on Earth, good job Vince.
We need captain america getting your reference.
Love that scene so much, Chris Evans is amazing. Or the one before it where Fury had a bet with Capt that he would see weirder stuff that day, then later the Heli-carrier takes off/cloaks and Evans just slips Fury a note on the bridge without saying a word. It's gold.
That sounds...challenging, to say the least. I mean, having to bend my thumbs, while trying not to tilt the screen, would be a challenge for a start. Also, I feel this is another way to just charge £50-60 for another set of controllers, which I don't think we really need at this point.
Not sure of what this will bring to the system.
Might lead to less broken joycons when kids come #2 place in fortnite? the hinged joycon would save it from unhinged kids!
Have no idea what would that be =p
I don't know about that. They may be a bit more ergonomic when detached, but playing the Switch in handheld mode would be a challenge.