13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Information Details Characters and Battle System

Publisher Atlus and developer VanillaWare have released new information for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim that details characters and the battle system.





Read the information below:

■ Important Characters Connected to the 13 Protagonists

Tsukasa Okino (voiced by Mutsumi Tamura)

A high school prodigy with an extremely high IQ. He is familiar with the Defense Force and has created various technologies, including the Sentinels. He is full of intellectual curiosity, and has a habit of turning a deaf ear to what others say to act on his own accord. In 1944, in order to adapt to the era, he cross-dressed as a girl who called herself Kiriko Douji.

A mysterious high school prodigy who can skillfully fool others. What is his objective…?

—A cross-dressing Okino suddenly professes to Nenji Ogata. Takatoshi Hijiyama knocks down Ogata from a burst of jealousy.

—Where is Tomi Kisaragi, and what is she doing?

—Iori Fuyusaka and Juurou Kurabe working together in a facility in the future.

—“Seize the Sentinels”—an alarming phrase. Is Okino a friend or foe? The mystery deepens.

—How much information has Okino learned about the “fate of ruin”?

Chihiro (voiced by ???)

A little girl who can always be found with Renya Gouto. She cherishes her rabbit plushie that she carries in her yellow bag. The kindergarten uniform she wears was prepared by Gouto.

A young girl implanted with someone else’s memories and personality.

—Gouto finds the young Chihiro and implants Morimura’s memories to seek her guidance.

—In 1945, Chihiro was Keitarou Miura’s adorable little sister.

—The little sister that Miura jumped over 40 years in time reappeared in 1985 as a completely different person.

Kyuuta Shiba (voiced by Youji Ueda)

Juurou Kurabe’s childhood friend. Together, they would always watch science-fiction and tokusatsu (special effects) movies. He is a simple-minded person who is socible, fun to be around, and is always making jokes. He possesses some sort of mysterious power.

A seemingly ordinary, mischievous high school boy. What is his true identity…?

—Shiba and Kurabe having a seemingly ordinary high school boys conversation. After school, they often go to Shuu Amiguchi’s house to play video games.

—After a certain incident, Shiba becomes known to possess a mysterious power.

—Shiba erases Kurabe’s memories. They don’t seem to be ordinary friends…

Miwako Sawatari (voiced by Eriko Matsui)

A close friend of Iori Fuyusaka and Tomi Kisaragi. The three of them often hang out as a trio and eat sweets together on their way home from school. She has a reserved and kind personality. She is self-conscious about her plump figure.

A girl who loves food, love stories, and charms!

—She likes handsome boys and seems to be a fan of Shuu Amiguchi.

—She has a keen interest in Fuyusaka’s connection to Ei Sekigahara. She has all sorts of crazy ideas.

—Eating sweets after school is a daily routine!

—Nenji Ogata is a childhood friend.

—She jumps with Ogata and Tomi Kisaragi from 1985 to the ruined 2025…

■ Battle Parts

The objective is to defend the base from attacking kaiju (monsters). Choose a defense area, then form a team based on the type of kaiju that are appearing. Your party can consist of up to six characters. There are event scenes during battle, and the strategy combat is both immersive and exhilarating.

The invading kaiju target the Terminal. If the Terminal falls, the defense operation fails. Destroy the kaiju while defending the Terminal!

—The Terminal, your base of defense.

Choose a Sentinel and attack the enemy! There are various types of kaiju, including ground and flying types. The most effective attack methods differ depending on the kaiju, so check their type to determine the best course of action.

When defeated by a kaiju, a significant amount of time is required to repair your Sentinel unit. If the damage you take from kaiju attacks builds up, perform a “Sentinel Repair.” During a repair, you will disembark the Sentinel, which is a dangerous situation. Temporarily retreat to a safe location while waiting for the repair to finish, then return to the front lines.

The defense is a success once the kaiju have been safely destroyed. Depending on the battle results, you may receive bonuses, and by clearing given missions, you can receive new Mysterious Files. Characters will also level up.

Three Battle Styles

With Casual Mode, even players who are not good at battles can clear fights without a hitch. Enjoy the game based on your own play style!

Sentinel Introduction

There are four types of Sentinels—“Close-Range,” “All-Purpose,” “Long-Range,” and “Flight.” This time, we will look at the All-Purpose type used by Juurou Kurabe, Ryouko Shinonome, and Iori Fuyusaka. This is known as the Second Generation Sentinel.

In addition to attack weapons from close to medium range, this Sentinel also boasts support armaments. Its heavy armor weighs 2,200 tons. Players will be able to use the three units No. 13, No. 14, and No. 15.

The pilots of the Second-Generation Sentinels are Juurou Kurabe, Ryouko Shinonome, and Iori Fuyusaka.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 28 in Japan.

