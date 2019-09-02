Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover Case Announced - News

/ 638 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Nintendo has announced the official flip cover case for the Nintendo Switch Lite, via the Japanese Nintendo Store. It will launch in November for 3,758 yen.

The Nintendo Switch Lite launches on September 20 for $199.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles