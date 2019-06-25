Report: Blizzard Employees Have Been Shown Diablo 4 - News

Blizzard Entertainment is currently hiring employees for an "unannounced Diablo project." According to a new report from French newspaper Le Monde (And translated Damien at the Icy Veins forums) the unannounced game is Diablo 4.

"The Blizzard Entertainment teams have already had the right to [watch] a presentation of the highly anticipated Diablo 4 and know that a new Overwatch is in the pipes," reads the report. "But none will come out before 2020, at best, and the employees of Versailles do not know if they will still be around when they eventually arrive."





The French newspaper is covering the major layoffs at Blizzard Versailles.

