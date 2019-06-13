Square Enix President Discusses Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming to the Next Generation - News

/ 580 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with GameInformer was asked if Final Fantasy VII Remake would be getting a release on the next generation.

"I believe that our teams have made it so that the game will support both the next generation and the current generation of consoles," said Matsuda. "I believe it is being developed so that it is going to be playable on both, so I'm not really concerned about that and I believe that the fans are also going to be able to enjoy it on both, including the next-generation of consoles."





Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles