BurgerTime Party! E3 2019 Trailer Released

XSEED Games has released the E3 2019 trailer for BurgerTime Party!.

Here is an overview of the game:

Chef Peter Pepper and the Food Foes return to serve up a fresh look and tons of new gameplay in this tasty reimagining of Data East’s 1982 arcade classic! After firing up the grill for some action, new modes and items will have modern chefs thinking outside of the bun to solve bite-sized puzzles like crumbling floors, oil spills, and freezing ladders, all while evading edible enemies both old and new. Local multiplayer lets two to four friends cooperate as cooks or compete as cuisine across 100-plus stages that will keep the fun from getting stale long past Mr. Hot Dog’s expiration date. Now, let’s get cooking!

BurgerTime Party! will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

