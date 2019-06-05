Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster Retitled Grandia HD Collection - News

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has retitled Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster to Grandia HD Collection. The game is "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch.





Here is an overview of the game:



Famous for its great characters, mature storytelling, memorable music, and fantastic battle system, these classic JRPGs are renowned for being ahead of their time. Grandia HD Collection brings Grandia and Grandia II together with enhanced visuals, handheld support for the Nintendo Switch, while Grandia HD Remaster and Grandia II HD Remaster features those same enhance visuals, as well as keyboard / gamepad support for Steam.

Key Features:

Real-time, turn-based action – Experience and employ a unique action bar system for real-time fighting with distinct characters.

– Experience and employ a unique action bar system for real-time fighting with distinct characters. Magic-based combat – Gather Mana Eggs to learn and use magic-based skills, ranging from elemental attacks to character-enhancing magic for defense and offense statistical boosts.

– Gather Mana Eggs to learn and use magic-based skills, ranging from elemental attacks to character-enhancing magic for defense and offense statistical boosts. Illustrious worlds to explore – The vibrant worlds in Grandia HD Collectioninclude nostalgic starter cities such as Parm (Grandia) and Carbo Village (Grandia II) to iconic fields and areas such as The End of the World (Grandia) and Valmar’s Moon (Grandia II).

– The vibrant worlds in Grandia HD Collectioninclude nostalgic starter cities such as Parm (Grandia) and Carbo Village (Grandia II) to iconic fields and areas such as The End of the World (Grandia) and Valmar’s Moon (Grandia II). Gather Skill Points and ATTACK! – Skill Points or Skill Coins can be used to earn incredibly intense moves that make for an extraordinary fighting experience.

– Skill Points or Skill Coins can be used to earn incredibly intense moves that make for an extraordinary fighting experience. Eclectic Enemy Encounters – The worlds of Grandia and Grandia II bring forth a plethora of challenging and epic enemies in the wild, as well as main storyline bosses.

– The worlds of Grandia and Grandia II bring forth a plethora of challenging and epic enemies in the wild, as well as main storyline bosses. Ear-Indulging, Melodious Compositions – Experience world exploration, momentous battles, and legendary in-game experiences in beautiful harmony with musical compositions from acclaimed Japanese composer Noriyuki Iwadare.

Grandia HD Collection, Grandia HD Remaster (PC), and Grandia II HD Remaster (PC) will feature a variety of new and improved features such as:

Grandia Features: Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art. Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements. Widescreen support and customizable resolutions (only for PC). Steam cards and Achievements (only for PC). Audio: Japanese and English. Language Support: Original English and Japanese plus French and German translation. Gamepad and keyboard support with remappable controls (only for PC).

Grandia II Features: Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art. Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements. Widescreen support and customizable resolutions (only for PC). Audio: Japanese and English. Language Support: Original English and Japanese plus New French and German translation.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

