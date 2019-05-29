Killer Queen Black Physical Edition Announced for Switch and Xbox One - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developers Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games announced distributor Nighthawk Interactive will release a physical edition of Killer Queen Black for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One for $29.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

From developers Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games, Killer Queen Black is the arcade esport phenomenon Killer Queen, rebuilt from the ground up and optimized for console. The game harkens back to its arcade roots with a Glam Rock-inspired 16-bit pixel art style and rocking ‘80s metal tunes to match. Players battle for the hive online in two teams of four (Gold versus Blue), comprised of one Queen and three Workers, and can face opponents from other platforms with full cross-play across Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox One.

Killer Queen Black introduces the new Black team, recognizable by their special, glowing outfits. Any team that faces and triumphs over the Black team dethrones them and takes their place on the stream. These relentless competitions will be constantly streamed online to spotlight skilled gameplay and keep the buzz going around the coveted Black team position.

The Killer Queen Black Nintendo Switch physical edition includes:

Cross-Platform Multiplayer – Fast-paced and reactive multiplayer awaits two teams of four players each to compete across six different maps. Complete cross-platform functionality enables Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One players to team up and battle it out as they aspire to ascend the ranks and become the dreaded Black team;

– Fast-paced and reactive multiplayer awaits two teams of four players each to compete across six different maps. Complete cross-platform functionality enables Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One players to team up and battle it out as they aspire to ascend the ranks and become the dreaded Black team; Three Victory Conditions – A match ends once one team has won three times, and wins can be achieved in three ways. Workers can earn an Economic Victory by collecting berries on the battlefield and bringing them back to their home base. Soldiers and Queens can claim a Military Victory by slaying the opposing team’s Queen three times. And, sometimes slow and steady wins the race with the Snail Victory, which players can earn by slowly riding the snail waiting in the middle of each map back to base;

– A match ends once one team has won three times, and wins can be achieved in three ways. Workers can earn an Economic Victory by collecting berries on the battlefield and bringing them back to their home base. Soldiers and Queens can claim a Military Victory by slaying the opposing team’s Queen three times. And, sometimes slow and steady wins the race with the Snail Victory, which players can earn by slowly riding the snail waiting in the middle of each map back to base; Four Game Modes – Quick Matches are ready for those eager to leap into the fray, Ranked for those who want to rise to the top, while Custom games offer adjustable rule sets for reimagined playstyles. The Arena mode requires a ticket to enter, earned through victory or purchased via in-game currency, and challenges players to pursue victory streaks that unlock rewards. Each victory in Arena adds a notch to a player’s sword, and reaching 100 wins earns them a fancy sword to brag about;

– Quick Matches are ready for those eager to leap into the fray, Ranked for those who want to rise to the top, while Custom games offer adjustable rule sets for reimagined playstyles. The Arena mode requires a ticket to enter, earned through victory or purchased via in-game currency, and challenges players to pursue victory streaks that unlock rewards. Each victory in Arena adds a notch to a player’s sword, and reaching 100 wins earns them a fancy sword to brag about; Exclusive Controller Skins – Players can flaunt their dedication to becoming the Black team with exclusive themed Joy-Con skins, made of top 3M vinyl skin material with precision fit and is easy to apply and remove.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles