Blaster Master Zero Coming to Steam June 14

posted 5 hours ago

At its panel at MomoCon 2019, Inti Creates revealed that a Steam version of its Nintendo Switch launch title Blaster Master Zero will release on June 14, 2019 with a 10% release discount.

Inti Creates will be making a big push to release more of their existing console game titles on Steam in the coming months, so stay tuned for more news coming from Inti Creates about future Steam releases. The Steam page for Blaster Master Zero is now open.

