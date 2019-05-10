Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] Rated in Taiwan for NS and PS4 - News

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] has been rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The game has not been announced. Arc System Works is listed as the publisher and French-Bread the developer. The game is likely the next in the Under Night In-Birth fighting game series.





