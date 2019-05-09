Riverbond Launches This Summer for PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

Developer Cococucumber announced the voxel world-set frantic co-op hack and slash game, Riverbond, will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Riverbond is a fun and frantic couch co-op adventure game for 1 to 4 players set in a stunning voxel world. Embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes! Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?

Key Features:

Weapons! Combat! Bosses! Find a ton of melee and ranged weapons in hidden chests and swap them out to suit your play style to defeat enemies and bosses.

Find a ton of melee and ranged weapons in hidden chests and swap them out to suit your play style to defeat enemies and bosses. Objectives! Each map will challenge you with an objective. Complete this, and you’re on your way to becoming the champ!

Each map will challenge you with an objective. Complete this, and you’re on your way to becoming the champ! Play alone or with Friends! Riverbond is fully playable in single-player or with up to 4 players in a drop-in/out couch co-op.

Destructible Cubic World! Did we mention that you can slash, smash and generally wreak havoc to the charming voxel environments? Go nuts if you want to and experience the awesomeness of real-time physics.

Who knows what you will find when you explore the depths of Riverbond—there’s only one way to find out. Cue epic adventure music!

Riverbond has eight crossover skins, hand-picked from indie games that hold a special place in our hearts. Find these guest skins hidden in treasure chests and bring these heroes to the world of Riverbond in our little homage to these fantastic indies. Play as Shovel Knight (with a shovel!) in the classic Castle World, or run around as Raz from Psychonauts, collecting nightmares from troubled elves. If you love these games, you’ll have a blast discovering these and many more indie characters hidden away in the charming world of Riverbond!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

