Oniken Update Adds Extra Options, New Control Scheme

Indie publisher Digerati announced today that Oniken, which was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, has been updated and now features an additional control scheme. Accessible via a new Settings menu, the recently released patch brings the following extra options to the title:

Extra control scheme for a more intuitive set-up (Jump is mapped to B button on new input setting)

TV Filter (On/Off)

Screen Size/Ratio (Full 16:9 / Window 4:3)

Music (On/Off)

SFX (On/Off)

A number of reported bugs and text glitches have also been fixed as part of the update. A similar patch has also been released for Odallus: The Dark Call.

NOTE: When the Switch/PS4 physical versions of Oniken and Odallus (published in partnership with Eastasiasoft) are released, the content of the patches will be included on the respective card/disc.

Oniken is out now for Nintendo Switch. PS4 and Xbox One versions are due to be released later this year at a still-to-be-confirmed date.

