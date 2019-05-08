Oniken Update Adds Extra Options, New Control Scheme - NewsEvan Norris , posted 58 minutes ago / 78 Views
Indie publisher Digerati announced today that Oniken, which was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, has been updated and now features an additional control scheme. Accessible via a new Settings menu, the recently released patch brings the following extra options to the title:
- Extra control scheme for a more intuitive set-up (Jump is mapped to B button on new input setting)
- TV Filter (On/Off)
- Screen Size/Ratio (Full 16:9 / Window 4:3)
- Music (On/Off)
- SFX (On/Off)
A number of reported bugs and text glitches have also been fixed as part of the update. A similar patch has also been released for Odallus: The Dark Call.
NOTE: When the Switch/PS4 physical versions of Oniken and Odallus (published in partnership with Eastasiasoft) are released, the content of the patches will be included on the respective card/disc.
Oniken is out now for Nintendo Switch. PS4 and Xbox One versions are due to be released later this year at a still-to-be-confirmed date.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.