EA Access Coming to PS4 in July - News

posted 8 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced EA Access is coming to the PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Store in July for $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. EA Access is available now on the Xbox One, while Origin Access is available on Windows PC via Origin.

"As we continue to invest in digital and subscription services, bringing great games to even more players across more platforms is an exciting opportunity for everyone," said Matt Bilbey, Executive VP of Strategic Growth. "Our goal is to give players more choice to try and play our games wherever and however they choose, and we’re happy to bring EA Access to PlayStation 4."





EA Access lets players experience Play First Trials, where they can play up to 10 hours of new EA games. Subscribers also get a 10 percent discount on game purchases, expansions, in-game items, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

