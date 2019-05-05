AMD Hints PS5 and Next Gen Xbox Will Launch in 2020 - News

posted 6 hours ago

AMD CEO Lis Su speaking with investors during the company's earnings call about the quarterly financial results hinted the PlayStation 5 and next generation Xbox will launch in 2020 and not 2019.

Su stated the semi-custom business will be down by 20 percent or more in 2019, but that it would grow once again in 2020. The CEO did not specify any customers, however, Su is likely talking about Sony and Microsoft.

"We are very pleased with our partnership and expanding our partnership with Sony on their next-generation consoles," said Su.

"As we see, the semi-custom business at this point, we still believe that it’s going to be down substantially in 2019, let’s call it approximately 20%-plus. And then as we go into 2020, without talking about any specific customer, we believe that semi-custom will return to a growth business for us in 2020 and beyond."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

