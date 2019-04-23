Quantcast
Lumines Remastered to Get Limited Run Physical Release for Switch and PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 406 Views

Limited Run Games announced it will release a limited run physical edition for Lumines Remastered on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders will open on Friday, April 26 at 10am ET and be available until May 10. 

A limited run vinyl, with just 1,000 copies printed, will also be available for $34.99. There will be a standard edition for $29.99, as well as a $64.99 Deluxe Edition and a $139.99 Ultimate Block Rockin’ Edition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (7 hours ago)

It's a shame this is a Limited Run thing, I ALWAYS miss out on them... :(

Signalstar
Signalstar (7 hours ago)

Switch version would be great except I want trophies. I might actually buy one of those vinyl records. I love the original Lumines and its soundtrack and I just bought a record player for my dad as a gift.

