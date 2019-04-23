Lumines Remastered to Get Limited Run Physical Release for Switch and PS4 - News

Limited Run Games announced it will release a limited run physical edition for Lumines Remastered on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders will open on Friday, April 26 at 10am ET and be available until May 10.

A limited run vinyl, with just 1,000 copies printed, will also be available for $34.99. There will be a standard edition for $29.99, as well as a $64.99 Deluxe Edition and a $139.99 Ultimate Block Rockin’ Edition.

We're so happy to announce that Lumines Remastered gets a physical Limited Run this Friday, April 26th at 10am EDT for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo!



Standard editions will be available as an open pre-order for two weeks, closing May 10th. pic.twitter.com/sRWlV14N7S — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 22, 2019

The acclaimed Lumines soundtrack gets a Limited Run on vinyl this Friday, April 26. This double LP set is limited to just 1,000 copies available worldwide, and will be available in two batches at 10am and 6pm EDT on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/vixwfeaV59 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 22, 2019

Lumines Remastered will also be available as a Deluxe Edition for PS4 and Switch this Friday, April 26 at 10am and 6pm EDT. Complete with a copy of the game and a color variant of the soundtrack on vinyl, these editions will be ready to ship immediately following the sale! pic.twitter.com/ooS3Zbtfg9 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 22, 2019

Are you a Lumines superfan? You'll want to get the Ultimate Block Rockin' Edition for Nintendo Switch, which includes the game, soundtrack on vinyl, certificate of authenticity signed by @Mizuguchitter, and more all in a light-up box complete with sound! https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo pic.twitter.com/nCFoizhMGe — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 22, 2019

