God Wars: The Complete Legend Gets PC Trailer - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Kadokawa Games has released a trailer for the Windows PC version of God Wars: The Complete Legend. An update for the other versions of the game that includes the latest features will release on the same day as the release of the PC version of the game.

View the trailer below:





God Wars: The Complete Legend will launch for Windows PC this June. It is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles