Remothered Sequel Going Porcelain Announced for Consoles and PC

Modus Games announced it will publish the sequel to Darril Arts and Stormind Games’ Remothered, called Remothered: Going Porcelain. The psychological horror game will launch in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

"We’re very excited to be bringing Remothered: Going Porcelain to fans of the genre,” said Modus Games CEO Christina Seelye. "The first game captured the attention of horror fans, and the second will have them anxiously awaiting the third!"

Darril Arts creative director Chris Darril added, "I am immensely proud of the success gained by Remothered: Tormented Fathers and even more proud about the collaboration that will give life to the second title of the trilogy. Get ready for something new, something mad, something to be scared of and to cry for at the same time. Get ready to enter a tragic love story."

Stormind Games CEO Antonio Cannata added, "It’s an incredible honor to receive recognition amongst Italian developers as being the best in horror and indie today. We can’t wait to surprise and terrify people all over again in Remothered: Going Porcelain."

