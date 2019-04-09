Falcon Age Out Now for PS4 and PSVR - News

Outerloop Games has released the first-person single-player action adventure game, Falcon Age, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

Falcon Age is a first-person single-player action adventure. As Ara, learn to hunt, gather, and fight to reclaim her cultural legacy in the lost art of falcon hunting against a force of automated colonisers. Players will explore a strange land while bonding with their falcon and helping the resistance.

The Story:

The game starts on a dying colony planet with its culture destroyed, resourced depleted, and turned into a desert by machine invaders. Ara’s been wrongfully thrown in jail for a minor infraction. While she awaits her fate in a lonely cell, she passes the time by befriending a young falcon. Together they escape and set off on an adventure to help the resistance reclaim their freedom and drive off the invaders.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR:

Falcon Age will be making its debut on PS4 in 2019. It’s built from the ground up specially for PS VR using Move Controllers or a DualShock 4, or PS4 and PS4 Pro using a DualShock 4 and standard FPS controls. We want to give gamers options on how to experience the unique world of Falcon Age with custom tailored support for different playstyles and devices.

