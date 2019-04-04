Persona 5 Tops 2.4 Million Units Shipped - Sales

Atlus console games director Naoto Hiraoka an interview with GNN Gamer at the Taipei Game Show 2019 revealed over 2.4 million copies of Persona 5 have been shipped worldwide as of January 2019.

"At present, Persona 5 accounts for more than 2.4 million in global sales numbers," said Hiraoko. "Since its launch, we have won many game awards, and received much feedback from fans. The response has been very enthusiastic."





Persona 5 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

Thanks PersonaCentral.

