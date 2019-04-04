Life is Strange 2 Episode 3 Teaser Trailer Released - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Dontnod Entertainment have released the teaser trailer for the third episode of Life is Strange 2. The third episode will launch on May 9.

Here is an overview of the third episode:

Sean and Daniel Diaz’s journey to Mexico continues in Episode 3, a few months after the events in Episode 2 and the boys’ escape from Beaver Creek. The brothers experience life on the fringes of society, as they befriend a close-knit community of drifters and runaways, and become embroiled in the illegal cannabis trade among the towering redwood forests of California.

Sean and Daniel’s resolve is put to the test once again, as new relationships create friction between them and they both learn much about who they are as individuals. Uncertain about their once united purpose, can they stay together, or will their journey together end here?

