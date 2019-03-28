Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Ultra HD Pack Free DLC Launches April 3 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced a free Ultra HD Pack DLC for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will launch on April 3.





Here is an overview of the pack:

Borderlands has never looked so handsome! Experience Pandora in all of its PS4 Pro Enhanced, Xbox One X Enhanced, 4K Ultra HD and HDR glory with this free content download!

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes the definitive versions of both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel built specifically for next-gen consoles. On console, play four-player split screen on a single television, all in stunning high definition.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



