Liu Kang, Kung Lao and Jax Briggs Return in Mortal Kombat 11 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs will return in Mortal Kombat 11 as a playable fighter.

Here is an overview of each character:

Liu Kang – The greatest of the Shaolin monks, was an orphan adopted and trained in the arts of combat by the Shaolin order. He was handpicked by Raiden to be Earthrealm’s Mortal Kombat champion and chief defender.

Kung Lao – He joined the Shaolin monks in a quest to become Earthrealm's new Mortal Kombat champion. Reckless and rebellious, but courageous and indomitable, Kung Lao fights to prove worthy of his glorious ancestors.

Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs – He was a decorated veteran of the Special Forces whose life changed forever when he fought in the Mortal Kombat tournament. His duty was now clear—he would defend Earthrealm against Outworld and the Netherrealm.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

