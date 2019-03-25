Report: Nintendo to Release 2 New Switch Models As Soon as This Summer - News

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Nintendo will release two new Nintendo Switch models as early as this summer. The report cites "people familiar with the matter."

One of the new models will have improved specifications, but won't be as powerful as the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox one X. The second model will be a cheaper option that Nintendo sees closer to a successor of the Nintendo 3DS.

"You would be wrong to think the enhanced version is similar to what Sony did with PS4 Pro and the other is just a cheap alternative that looks very similar to some past hand-held machines, say, Sony’s PlayStation Vita," said one source.

A source says the new models are "different from the original and you'd be surprised."

