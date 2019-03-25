Quantcast
Report: Nintendo to Release 2 New Switch Models As Soon as This Summer - VGChartz
Report: Nintendo to Release 2 New Switch Models As Soon as This Summer

Report: Nintendo to Release 2 New Switch Models As Soon as This Summer - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,495 Views

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Nintendo will release two new Nintendo Switch models as early as this summer. The report cites "people familiar with the matter." 

One of the new models will have improved specifications, but won't be as powerful as the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox one X. The second model will be a cheaper option that Nintendo sees closer to a successor of the Nintendo 3DS. 

"You would be wrong to think the enhanced version is similar to what Sony did with PS4 Pro and the other is just a cheap alternative that looks very similar to some past hand-held machines, say, Sony’s PlayStation Vita," said one source.

A source says the new models are "different from the original and you'd be surprised."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments

bartkuz
bartkuz (2 hours ago)

New model and Fire Emblem - YES please!

  • +2
COKTOE
COKTOE (7 hours ago)

"You would be wrong to think the enhanced version is similar to what Sony did with PS4 Pro and the other is just a cheap alternative that looks very similar to some past hand-held machines, say, Sony's PlayStation Vita," said one source."...Uhg. So cryptic. Could mean any number of things. Looking forward to seeing how the new models are different beyond the specs.

  • +2
EricHiggin
EricHiggin (6 hours ago)

Sounds to me like Switch XL but maybe with just a bigger screen and or extended battery life, and a Switch Mini without joy-cons. Would they keep Switch as is and sell 3 models or just the 2 new versions?

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

More choices are NEVER a bad thing.

  • +1
jonathanalis
jonathanalis (5 minutes ago)

We will know in investors meeting. If they project some millions beyond 20 million, is almost certain a new version.

  • 0
tripenfall
tripenfall (11 minutes ago)

I'm happy for a different form factor but I don't want a higher spec that alienates current owners after 2 years....

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (4 hours ago)

I'd love for some kind of trade in deal at GAME, so I could nab the first model. They managed to do it with my 3DS, to allow me to shave off the price of the N3DS.

  • 0
Jranation
Jranation (3 hours ago)

They did that with my EBGames store when the released the Pokemon lets Go Bundle.

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (6 hours ago)

I wonder if it will be 1 dedicated Home console and one dedicated portable console?

  • 0
XD84
XD84 (5 hours ago)

If this should be true they would need to name them differently. The CEO of Nintendo said few weeks ago that they are currently not working on a new model for the Switch.
With your suggestion he was honest with his statement.

  • 0
GaoGaiGarV
GaoGaiGarV (3 hours ago)

New names? Easy: "Switch Home" and "Switch Go".

  • +2
Jranation
Jranation (3 hours ago)

I aprroved those names xD

  • 0
Marth
Marth (6 hours ago)

Nintendos 2019 gonna be hype!

  • 0