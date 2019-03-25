Report: Nintendo to Release 2 New Switch Models As Soon as This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,495 Views
The Wall Street Journal is reporting Nintendo will release two new Nintendo Switch models as early as this summer. The report cites "people familiar with the matter."
One of the new models will have improved specifications, but won't be as powerful as the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox one X. The second model will be a cheaper option that Nintendo sees closer to a successor of the Nintendo 3DS.
"You would be wrong to think the enhanced version is similar to what Sony did with PS4 Pro and the other is just a cheap alternative that looks very similar to some past hand-held machines, say, Sony’s PlayStation Vita," said one source.
A source says the new models are "different from the original and you'd be surprised."
8 Comments
New model and Fire Emblem - YES please!
"You would be wrong to think the enhanced version is similar to what Sony did with PS4 Pro and the other is just a cheap alternative that looks very similar to some past hand-held machines, say, Sony's PlayStation Vita," said one source."...Uhg. So cryptic. Could mean any number of things. Looking forward to seeing how the new models are different beyond the specs.
Sounds to me like Switch XL but maybe with just a bigger screen and or extended battery life, and a Switch Mini without joy-cons. Would they keep Switch as is and sell 3 models or just the 2 new versions?
- +1
More choices are NEVER a bad thing.
We will know in investors meeting. If they project some millions beyond 20 million, is almost certain a new version.
I'm happy for a different form factor but I don't want a higher spec that alienates current owners after 2 years....
I'd love for some kind of trade in deal at GAME, so I could nab the first model. They managed to do it with my 3DS, to allow me to shave off the price of the N3DS.
They did that with my EBGames store when the released the Pokemon lets Go Bundle.
- 0
I wonder if it will be 1 dedicated Home console and one dedicated portable console?
If this should be true they would need to name them differently. The CEO of Nintendo said few weeks ago that they are currently not working on a new model for the Switch.
With your suggestion he was honest with his statement.
- 0
New names? Easy: "Switch Home" and "Switch Go".
- +2
I aprroved those names xD
- 0
Nintendos 2019 gonna be hype!