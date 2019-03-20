Action Game Bloodroots Headed to Switch and PS4 This Summer - News

Developer Paper Cult announced the action game, Bloodroots, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Betrayed and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is hell-bent on finding his killer and enacting revenge—alone, and vastly outnumbered.

Thankfully for Mr. Wolf, the world is your weapon in Bloodroots, a relentless action game that unfolds across the sprawling Weird West. You’ll choreograph spectacular, ultra-violent combos by making use of everything around you, from hatchets, to ladders, to… carrots? It’s improvise or die, as Mr. Wolf fights his way to the center of the mystery: why was he betrayed?

Key Features:

A world overflowing with makeshift weapons that not only change the way you fight, but how you get around.

Improvise the most deadly combos and compete for fame on worldwide leaderboards.

Fight your way through a variety of handcrafted levels, from forests to mountaintops.

Experience a twisted Western revenge tale with a deranged cast of characters.

