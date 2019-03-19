Sparklite Teaser Trailer Released at GDC 2019 - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Red Blue Games have released a teaser trailer for the inventive roguelike adventure, Sparklite, at GDC 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

A delightful mix of roguelite and adventure, Sparklite lovingly leans into the games that inspired it such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Rogue Legacy while still creating an identity all its own. Take a look at the all-new teaser trailer showcasing new enemies, environments, gadgets and more!

Sparklite is a roguelite brawler-adventure. Battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the world, take down titans of the mining industry, and save the Sparklite!

Everything in the world is tied together by Sparklite… it’s the life force of the planet, and the inhabitants have learned how to channel it for their own gain. It can be harnessed, or it can be consumed for a surge of power with grave consequences.

The “Baron” has devised a plot to mine the world’s Sparklite core. He mines Sparklite and burns / consumes it to fuel his powerful war machines, but the pollution from the consumed Sparklite is corrupting the world. Animals have turned to violent monsters, and the environment is rotting away. But the world has a natural defense in its Sparklite core. Periodically, the core causes a Disruption which rearranges the world, setting back the Baron’s efforts. If the Baron can obtain the core, he will gain the power to create a new world where he has ultimate power.

Our hero, Ada, must travel to each zone of the world to shut down its Digsite, lowering the Baron’s defenses so that she can stop him before it’s too late…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

