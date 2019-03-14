Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble Announced for Switch - News

Developer Area 35 has announced a turn-based strategy game, Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop this spring.

Here is na overview of the game:

Tiny Metal marks its return with Full Metal Rumble packed to the brim with bigger, better, and more metal content. A new engrossing wartime narrative and beloved tactical gameplay return as Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble revisits the core of what made the first franchise entry a beloved and intense, turn-based strategy experience.

Full Metal Rumble cranks things up a notch from the original Tiny Metal, offering 77 skirmish maps, 21 of which are available for intense multiplayer showdowns. An expanded army fields more than 23-unit types, with additional Hero and Commander units, to lead into battle across 39 campaign missions. The addition of bonus challenge conditions on every map encourages commanders to fight for goals outside of the main objective. Four new difficulty modes enable veterans and recruits alike to find thrills in the heat of battle.

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble follows a familiar face but new protagonist, the fiercely independent leader of the White Fangs, Commander Wolfram. Search for her brother and stage defenses on multiple fronts against the Dinoldans to stop their excavation of dangerous, ancient technology and restore peace to a land ravaged by the horrors of war.

AREA 35, Inc. has crafted an engaging world with rich history, adding intrigue to every firefight. The writing talent of Hirotaka Inaba (I Am Setsuna) and composing genius of Tomoki Miyoshi (I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, Steins;Gate) bring the characters, world, and action to vibrant life.

“Our all-star team of developers have expanded on the features of the first game and crafted a compelling new narrative to make for an even more thrilling tactical experience,” said Hiroaki Yura, producer, Area 35, Inc. “We will test the strategic mettle of Switch with an adventure that evokes Nintendo classics like Advance Wars while pushing the genre forward.”

