Azure Saga: Pathfinder Deluxe Edition Headed to Switch Later This Month

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Toge Productions announced the isometric turn-based RPG, Azure Saga: Pathfinder Deluxe Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 21. The game is out now for Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Band together to search for the legendary planet that will save humanity in the DELUXE complete edition of the beautifully drawn isometric RPG world.

Far into the future, the human race survives through colonies scattered across the universe. One tale gives humanity’s remnants hope – one of the legendary planet, Azure, a world full of life and abundant resources that could bring humanity back from the brink of extinction. Join a young scientist, Synch, as he travels across the galaxy to meet new companions and find his father.

Key Features:

Immerse yourself in a world with a classic storyline that will delight both veterans and new RPG fans, infused with highly detailed 2D illustrations.

Traditional turn-based RPG gameplay inspired by the classic Japanese RPGs of the 90s.

Strategize and configure your characters’ gear and jewels in to enhance their maximum potential.

Unite, mix, and match your characters’ skills to discover powerful abilities, each with their special effects.

Classic old school adventure with tons of puzzles and secrets to discover.

