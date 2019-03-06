Killer Queen Black Headed to Xbox One - News

/ 684 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Publisher and developer Liquid Bit announced Killer Queen Black is coming to the Xbox One, alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch and Windows PC versions.

View the Xbox One trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Killer Queen Black is an intense multiplayer action / strategy platformer for up to eight players. Fly solo, or team up with three of your friends as you race to complete one of three possible victory conditions.

Killer Queen Black, a new take on the arcade eSport Killer Queen, has been rebuilt from the ground up and optimized for console. The gameplay is immediately recognizable and familiar, yet it introduces exciting new twists and online play for the home audience. Killer Queen Black is the followup to Killer Queen that fans have been begging for.

Key Features:

Fast, reactive, intense online multiplayer action for up to eight players.

Four game modes – Quick Match, Ranked, Custom, and Arena.

Easy to learn, but with a sky-scraping skill ceiling that encourages genuine teamwork and improvisation.

Six unique battlefields with more being added all the time.

Five distinct weapons – sword, stinger, morning star, lance, and laser rifle.

