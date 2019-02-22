Quantcast
Phil Spencer and Shawn Layden Congratulate Reggie Fils-Aime on Career

by William D'Angelo

The  president of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime announced recently that he would be retiring from his role on April 15th and will be replace by the current Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Bowser. 

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden have taken to Twitter to congratulate Fils-Aime on his career.

Rafie
Rafie (6 hours ago)

That's what I'm talking about!!!! That man definitely deserves it. Competition aside...it's good to see the other 2 congratulate him. He will forever be a staple in gaming history.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

I'm touched.

