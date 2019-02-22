Phil Spencer and Shawn Layden Congratulate Reggie Fils-Aime on Career - News

The president of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime announced recently that he would be retiring from his role on April 15th and will be replace by the current Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Bowser.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden have taken to Twitter to congratulate Fils-Aime on his career.

All the best to Reggie Fils-Aime on the next phase of his life and career. Great leader, industry partner and friend. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2019

Reggie, thanks for all the games and your leadership in our industry. We are a better and brighter place for your wisdom and efforts. With appreciation and best wishes from all your friends @PlayStation — Shawn Layden (@ShawnLayden) February 22, 2019

