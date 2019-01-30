Mortal Kombat 11 Delayed on Switch in the UK to May 10 - News

The Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 has been delayed to May 10 in the UK, according to the game listing on the official Nintendo UK store. It appears the game will still launch on the Switch in the rest of the world on April 23.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch (outside the UK) PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

