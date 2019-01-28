PQube Announce Development of New Visual Novel IP - News

PQube Games have announced on Twitter that they are working with Japanese developer Art Co. Ltd on the production of a new visual novel IP. The game will be the first new IP produced by PQube although the name has yet to be revealed.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: We're very excited to say that we're working on our own first IP! We're bringing to you a visual novel made in Japan, which we've been making with love and our 'special touch' ðŸ˜‰ ! Have a look at the first teaser below and stay tuned for more news soon! pic.twitter.com/6eWOuLah0m — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) January 28, 2019

Platforms were not announced, but judging by the comments on Twitter it seems the title will at least be hitting PS4 & Nintendo Switch and will not be releasing on Xbox One.

