Quantcast
PQube Announce Development of New Visual Novel IP - VGChartz
PQube Announce Development of New Visual Novel IP

PQube Announce Development of New Visual Novel IP - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 8 hours ago / 256 Views

PQube Games have announced on Twitter that they are working with Japanese developer Art Co. Ltd on the production of a new visual novel IP. The game will be the first new IP produced by PQube although the name has yet to be revealed.

Platforms were not announced, but judging by the comments on Twitter it seems the title will at least be hitting PS4 & Nintendo Switch and will not be releasing on Xbox One.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.