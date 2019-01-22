Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Was the Best-Selling Game in December in the US, Sets Record for an Exclusive - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released last December and was the best-selling game in the US during that month, according to NPD. The game also set a new record for the biggest exclusive launch ever in the US, beating out previous record holders Halo 3 and Halo: Reach.

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate set a new launch-month dollar sales record for a platform exclusive in Video Game history," NPD Analyst Mat Piscatella told VentureBeat. "[It exceeded] the launch month dollar sales of 2010’s Halo: Reach."





Nintendo had a strong month as seven of the top 20 best-selling games of the month were on the Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now the second best-selling racing game of all time in the US, only behind Mario Kart Wii.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the US for December 2018:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption II Battlefield V NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8 Madden NFL 19 Super Mario Party Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Just Cause 4 FIFA 19 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Spyro Reignited Trilogy Fallout 76

