Tokyo Disneyland Gets Kingdom Hearts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Disney Ambassador Hotel at Tokyo Disneyland in Japan is making over rooms for March 2019 to be themed on Kingdom Hearts. Reservations open up on January 31 and will include a Keyblade key to access the room. The rooms will be available until June 23.

Rooms will start at ¥46,100 ($423). The rooms are limited to three adults, and will have two regular beds and one trundle bed.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

Check out pictures below:

