Mortal Kombat 11 Cover Art Revealed - News

/ 401 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon has revealed the covert art for Mortal Kombat 11 on Twitter.

Happy to share with everyone the official cover art for Mortal Kombat 11 here!! pic.twitter.com/rltjktR3ZH — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 10, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC worldwide on April 23, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles